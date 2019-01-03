VIDEO: Dana White Addresses Brock Lesnar’s Status at UFC 232 Press Conference

Former UFC champion and current WWE titleholder Brock Lesnar was on a bullet train back to the Octagon after Daniel Cormier took the UFC heavyweight belt from Stipe Miocic last summer. After the fight, Lesnar stormed the cage and slapped Cormier, setting up a future title fight upon Lesnar’s return.

That was supposed to happen in early 2019. Lesnar even re-entered the USADA testing pool so that he could clear all the hurdles to make the fight happen. He was drug tested five times in 2018, including once in the fourth quarter.

Everyone was on board, Cormier, UFC president Dana White, even fans were warming to the idea, despite Lesnar’s contentious history with the company.

As it turned out, Lesnar used the potential title fight as leverage to ink a new deal with the WWE. After having dropped his WWE Universal Championship at Summer Slam, clearing the way for his return to the UFC, Lesnar did another 180-degree turn and recaptured the WWE belt a few months later, seemingly closing the door on the Octagon.

That’s not necessarily so, according to White, who addressed Lesnar’s status at the UFC 232 Post-Fight Press Conference on Saturday.

“He’s not out of the picture,” White said about Lesnar. “I think he’s already under contract with me. So we were talking about (a fight with Cormier) and then he ended up signing a new deal with WWE. What I think happens is he’s in a very unique position cause he can play this thing between UFC and WWE.”

Lesnar has already fought under the UFC banner once before while remaining under contract with the WWE. That’s the type of drawing power he has with both professions.

Though his tenure as a professional wrestler is lengthier and paved with more accolades, mixed martial arts is a longtime love of Lesnar’s and he draws tremendous numbers to the screen whenever he performs for either organization. He has the leverage that allows him the unique position to do both professional wrestling and mixed martial arts.

But will he return to the UFC to fight Cormier or anyone else in the Octagon? Time is running out on the 41-year-old if he hopes to fight another day.