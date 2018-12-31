VIDEO: Cris Cyborg Full UFC 232 Post-Fight Press Conference

The world watched in awe on Saturday night as UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes used pinpoint accuracy to dismantle featherweight titleholder Cris “Cyborg” Justino. It was something few thought possible, at least in the fashion that it happened.

In destroying Cyborg, Nunes became the first woman in UFC history to lay claim to two championship belts, and she did so simultaneously.

Long one of the most feared fighters on the planet, Cyborg tasted defeat for the first time in more than 13 years. The last time she lost a mixed martial arts bout was in her professional debut in May 2005.

Cyborg accepted the defeat with humility and discussed the bout and her career at the UFC 232 Post-Fight Press Conference in Inglewood, Calif.