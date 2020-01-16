Video: Cowboy Cerrone and crowd come to Conor McGregor’s defense on legal issues

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 16, 2020
It has been well documented that Conor McGregor has been mired in a few legal entanglements over the past year or so that he hasn’t been fighting. But in the lead-up to UFC 246, at Wednesday’s press conference, neither fans in the audience nor McGregor’s opponent took too kindly to reporters asking about those issues.

In fact, before McGregor could even respond, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, UFC president Dana White, and many of the fans in attendance at the press conference bit into one reporter who continued to pursue the line of questioning.

McGregor and Cerrone square off in the UFC 246 headliner on Saturday, Jan. 18, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The UFC 246 fight card is topped by former dual-division champion Conor McGregor’s return to the Octagon after more than a year on the sidelines. He squares off with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in a five-round welterweight headliner. 

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy Live Results on Saturday, January 18, 2020, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

