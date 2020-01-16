Video: Cowboy Cerrone and crowd come to Conor McGregor’s defense on legal issues

It has been well documented that Conor McGregor has been mired in a few legal entanglements over the past year or so that he hasn’t been fighting. But in the lead-up to UFC 246, at Wednesday’s press conference, neither fans in the audience nor McGregor’s opponent took too kindly to reporters asking about those issues.

In fact, before McGregor could even respond, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, UFC president Dana White, and many of the fans in attendance at the press conference bit into one reporter who continued to pursue the line of questioning.

McGregor and Cerrone square off in the UFC 246 headliner on Saturday, Jan. 18, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

