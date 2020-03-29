Video: Conor McGregor urges Ireland to utilize military to enforce pandemic restrictions

UFC 249: Khabib vs. Ferguson may take place on April 18, but don’t count on Conor McGregor for being a back-up plan. He’s calling on his home country of Ireland to shut down all airport travel outside of what is necessary to fight the spread of the covid-19 pandemic, and urged the Irish government to utilize its military to enforce its latest round of restrictions.

“The ceasing of all public transport and closure of all non-essential business has now taken place. That’s what we need. I applaud,” McGregor said in a video posted to his MacLife Youtube channel. He then went on to call for even stronger measures than those that were enacted.

“However, I would like an understanding of our airports. Our airports must shut. The only flights to take place is to be fore essential medical equipment or to bring our medical staff abroad home to support. Airports must be shut for everything else. For those attempting to get home, please make wherever you are your home.”

“I urge the government to utilize our defense forces alongside Garda Síochána and for full 24-hour patrol. We cannot go by chance here. Any less than full adherence to these newly put forth methods by any members of our society will not only be a mockery of what we are attempting to do here, it will put the rest of our great nation in danger. We just cannot take that chance.”

TRENDING > Dana White to Mike Tyson on UFC 249: ‘I’m gonna try to pull off Tony vs. Khabib… and get some normalcy’

(Courtesy of TheMacLife)