Video: Conor McGregor opens up in lengthy ESPN interview

(Courtesy of ESPN MMA)

Ahead of his UFC 246 headliner with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, Conor McGregor sat down for a lengthy interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

McGregor, of course, talked about the fight with Cerrone, but also went into detail about his career, why he keeps fighting, what his future goals are, his out of the cage struggles, and more.

