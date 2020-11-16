HOT OFF THE WIRE

Video: Conor McGregor opens up about life outside the Octagon

November 16, 2020
Conor McGregor was recently a guest on Parimatch’s PMGO 6.0 virtual event, where Parimatch CEO Sergey Portnov sat down with him to find out more about the man outside the UFC Octagon: the entrepreneur, the family man, the human being.

McGregor gave insights into his personal life, which he rarely shares with the public, and discussed his champion mindset.

(Video courtesy of Parimatch)

