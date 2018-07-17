VIDEO: Conor McGregor Makes the Most of Russian Trip, Wants to Wrestle a Tiger

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 17, 2018
(Courtesy of TheMacLife)

Conor McGregor recently made a trip to Moscow to attend the 2018 World Cup Finals as the guest of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He didn’t meet up with UFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was also at the finals, but he is making the most of trip through Russia.

TRENDING > Robert Whittaker Says Injuries Rule Out Fighting Again in 2018

Aside from his fighting, McGregor is known for his tattoos and eclectic personality. Notably, McGregor has a tiger tattooed across his stomach. While in Russia, he met up with a real tiger. True to form, and much to the chagrin of the tiger’s handlers, McGregor said that he’d like to wrestle the majestic animal.

               

