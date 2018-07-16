HOT OFF THE WIRE
Chad Mendes UFC Boise post-fight

featuredChad Mendes Feels He Should Rocket Back to the Top of the Featherweight Rankings

Junior dos Santos

featuredJunior dos Santos Blanks Blagoy Ivanov to Earn Unanimous Decision in UFC Boise Main Event

UFC Boise Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 133 Results: Dos Santos vs. Ivanov (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

featuredJunior dos Santos Wants USADA to Change Its Policy After Being Exonerated

VIDEO: Conor McGregor, Like U.S. President Donald Trump, Meets with Vladimir Putin

July 16, 2018
NoNo Comments

The day before U.S. President Donald Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Conor McGregor did the same. McGregor said that he was an invited guest of Putin’s at the 2018 World Cup soccer final which was held in Moscow. 

“Today, I was invited to the World Cup final as a guest of Russian President Vladimir Putin,” McGregor wrote on Instagram.

“This man is one of the greatest leaders of our time and I was honored to attend such a landmark event alongside him. Today was an honor for me Mr. Putin. Thank you and congratulations on an amazing World Cup.”

It’s not clear exactly what was said between McGregor and Putin, but the two met briefly for a photo opportunity at the World Cup.

TRENDING > Out of the Cage: Chuck Norris Chokes Out Georges St-Pierre

Conor McGregor Meets Vladimir Putin at the 2018 World Cup Final

(Courtesy of TheMacLife)

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA