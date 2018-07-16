VIDEO: Conor McGregor, Like U.S. President Donald Trump, Meets with Vladimir Putin

The day before U.S. President Donald Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Conor McGregor did the same. McGregor said that he was an invited guest of Putin’s at the 2018 World Cup soccer final which was held in Moscow.

“Today, I was invited to the World Cup final as a guest of Russian President Vladimir Putin,” McGregor wrote on Instagram.

“This man is one of the greatest leaders of our time and I was honored to attend such a landmark event alongside him. Today was an honor for me Mr. Putin. Thank you and congratulations on an amazing World Cup.”

It’s not clear exactly what was said between McGregor and Putin, but the two met briefly for a photo opportunity at the World Cup.

Conor McGregor Meets Vladimir Putin at the 2018 World Cup Final

