VIDEO: Conor McGregor Issues Statement After Sentencing in UFC 223 Bus Attack

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Former UFC dual-division champion Conor McGregor appeared in a New York courtroom on Thursday, where he accepted a plea deal that removed any felony charges against him and kept him out of jail.

In return for pleading guilty to one charge of disorderly conduct, McGregor was ordered to complete five days of community service, complete an anger management program, and pay restitution.

Following the proceedings, McGregor appeared outside of the court house, where he issued a statement.