Video: Conor McGregor explains why he’s fighting Cowboy Cerrone at 170 and who is next

Conor McGregor is kicking off 2020 with a monster fight with a fan favorite in Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. The two lightweights will meet in a five-round welterweight non-title fight to headline UFC 246 on Jan. 18 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

But for McGregor, this is only the beginning of what he intended to be a gigantic year of rejuvenation for his career. Coming off of a loss to UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov more than a year ago, McGregor was involved in numerous incidents outside of the cage in 2019, which greatly distracted from a career that has seen him fight in the Octagon only once in more than three years.

In a recent exclusive interview with his MacLife website, McGregor discussed the reasoning behind fighting Cerrone at welterweight instead of lightweight, why Cerrone is his next opponent, and more about his plan to fight several times in 2020.

