Video: Colby Covington releases Dustin Poirier sparring footage, Poirier responds

After weeks of hyping up a video that he claimed was no. 1 ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier dropping an amateur training partner in sparring and screaming “And New!” in his face, Colby Covington finally released the video of the sparring match.

The guy wearing full nerf gear head to toe to protect his face and his feelings is Poirier. The guy with no headgear, wrestling credentials or brain cells left is “khabib.” @DustinPoirier Good guy? Bad guy? You be the judge👨‍⚖️ #AndNew #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/EMMFwC2b4E — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) July 6, 2021

Prior to the release of the video, Covington disparaged Poirier and questioned why he was training with an amateur ahead of his lightweight title unification bout at UFC 242 against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

As previously mentioned, Covington also berated Poirier for his etiquette after he dropped his sparring partner.

Since the video was released, however, many believe it was not what Covington was making it out to be.

The sparring partner in question turned out to be Felipe Douglas.

Douglas is actually a professional MMA fighter, who according to tapology.com, is 18-5 in professional competition.

Douglas also said to MMA Fighting that he did not take Poirier’s exclamation as disrespect, saying Poirier was headed into a title fight and “The Diamond” was simply “envisioning the fight”.

Covington’s former teammate and Poirier’s current teammate at American Top Team, Jorge Masvidal, gave his response to the video Covington released.

Dustin Poirier explains his decision to fight Conor McGregor a third time instead of fighting for the title

Why don’t you post the video of @DustinPoirier dropping you with a body shot? Always hating on people with power #supernecessary — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 6, 2021

Ahead of his trilogy fight with Conor McGregor that will main event UFC 264 this Saturday, Poirier also gave a response to Covington releasing the video.

This is a pro fighter with 20 wins https://t.co/0rEGN3bf53 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) July 6, 2021

Dustin Poirier has 12 finishes in his UFC career, watch every one of them | Video