HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredVideo: Colby Covington releases Dustin Poirier sparring footage, Poirier responds

featuredDustin Poirier explains his decision to fight Conor McGregor a third time instead of fighting for the title

Khabib Nurmagomedov

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov makes his prediction for McGregor-Poirier 3

featuredGeorges St-Pierre gives his prediction for Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor UFC 264 trilogy

Video: Colby Covington releases Dustin Poirier sparring footage, Poirier responds

July 6, 2021
NoNo Comments

After weeks of hyping up a video that he claimed was no. 1 ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier dropping an amateur training partner in sparring and screaming “And New!” in his face, Colby Covington finally released the video of the sparring match.

Prior to the release of the video, Covington disparaged Poirier and questioned why he was training with an amateur ahead of his lightweight title unification bout at UFC 242 against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

As previously mentioned, Covington also berated Poirier for his etiquette after he dropped his sparring partner.

Since the video was released, however, many believe it was not what Covington was making it out to be.

The sparring partner in question turned out to be Felipe Douglas.

Douglas is actually a professional MMA fighter, who according to tapology.com, is 18-5 in professional competition.

Douglas also said to MMA Fighting that he did not take Poirier’s exclamation as disrespect, saying Poirier was headed into a title fight and “The Diamond” was simply “envisioning the fight”.

Covington’s former teammate and Poirier’s current teammate at American Top Team, Jorge Masvidal, gave his response to the video Covington released.

Dustin Poirier explains his decision to fight Conor McGregor a third time instead of fighting for the title

Ahead of his trilogy fight with Conor McGregor that will main event UFC 264 this Saturday, Poirier also gave a response to Covington releasing the video.

Dustin Poirier has 12 finishes in his UFC career, watch every one of them | Video

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA