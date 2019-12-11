Video: Colby Covington on Jeffrey Epstein, the Clinton hit list and Kamaru Usman

HOT OFF THE WIRE
December 11, 2019
No Comments

When asked a fan question at the UFC 245 Athlete Panel on Wednesday, Colby Covington went on a tangent about the Jeffrey Epstein and Clinton hit list conspiracy and his upcoming opponent, Kamaru Usman.

The UFC 245 fight card is topped by three championship bouts. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces challenger Colby Covington in the main event grudge match. Max Holloway puts his featherweight title on the line opposite Alexander Volkanovski in the UFC 245 co-main event. Double-champ Amanda Nunes makes the next defense of her bantamweight belt in a rematch with Germaine de Randamie to round out the tripleheader.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington Live Results on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

