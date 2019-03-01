HOT OFF THE WIRE
VIDEO: Colby Covington hunted down Dana White to confront him at a Las Vegas casino

VIDEO: Colby Covington hunted down Dana White to confront him at a Las Vegas casino

March 1, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube | Video courtesy of Colby Covington)

UFC president Dana White didn’t seem too thrilled to have welterweight contender Colby Covington track him down and confront him about a missed title shot while he was playing cards at a Las Vegas casino.

Earlier in the day, Covington crashed Kamaru Usman’s UFC 235 open workout, deriding his shot at welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, and proclaiming himself the People’s Champ.

Colby Covington crashes Kamaru Usman’s UFC 235 workout

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Tune in Saturday, March 2, for full UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith Live Results on MMAWeekly.com. Aside from Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith for the light heavyweight title in the main event, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley returns to put his belt on the line against rising contender Kamaru Usman.

