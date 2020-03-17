Video: Colby Covington and Dustin Poirier civil at the gym, but maybe not on the street

“We’ve decided to put the beefs aside when we walk into ATT… I can’t say what’s going to happen in the street. He’ll probably run from me.”@ColbyCovMMA says things between himself and Dustin Poirier are civil in the gym, but the street is a different story (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/hWk35wrG8x — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 17, 2020

There is a mountain of vitriol between Colby Covington and American Top Team teammate Dustin Poirier, but they are bound and determined to not let it spill over into the gym.

While Covington is at odds with several high profile teammates, he indicated in this recent interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani that they respect the rules and the business of American Top Team too much to let personal beefs flare up in the gym.

Outside of the gym on the street is another story altogether.

