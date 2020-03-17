Video: Colby Covington and Dustin Poirier civil at the gym, but maybe not on the street

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Colby Covington UFC 245 smirk

March 17, 2020
There is a mountain of vitriol between Colby Covington and American Top Team teammate Dustin Poirier, but they are bound and determined to not let it spill over into the gym.

While Covington is at odds with several high profile teammates, he indicated in this recent interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani that they respect the rules and the business of American Top Team too much to let personal beefs flare up in the gym.

Outside of the gym on the street is another story altogether.

