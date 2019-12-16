HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 245 Usman vs Covington recap

featuredUFC 245: Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington recap video

Kamaru Usman standing over Colby Covington at UFC 245

featuredKamaru Usman and Colby Covington top UFC 245 fighter salaries, but just barely

Alexander Volkanovski rocks Max Holloway at UFC 245

featuredAlexander Volkanovski chops down Max Holloway at UFC 245

featuredAmanda Nunes decisions Germaine de Randamie to retain bantamweight title at UFC 245

Video: Claressa Shields wants to fight Amanda Nunes in UFC and Boxing

December 15, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

The women’s G.O.A.T of boxing, Claressa Shields has been in talks with Dana White of the UFC and wants to fight the women’s featherweight and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes. She is willing to fight Nunes in an MMA fight if Nunes will return the favor and come into the ring and box.

TRENDING > UFC 245: Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington recap video

Shields said about Nunes, “She is one of the girls that you have nightmares about if you have to get in the ring with her.”

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA