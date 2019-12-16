Video: Claressa Shields wants to fight Amanda Nunes in UFC and Boxing

The women’s G.O.A.T of boxing, Claressa Shields has been in talks with Dana White of the UFC and wants to fight the women’s featherweight and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes. She is willing to fight Nunes in an MMA fight if Nunes will return the favor and come into the ring and box.

Shields said about Nunes, “She is one of the girls that you have nightmares about if you have to get in the ring with her.”