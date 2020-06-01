Video: Chuck Liddell takes to streets to break up fights and calm protest crowds

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 1, 2020
UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell is done fighting. He’s also done watching others fight in the streets of his neighborhood in Huntington Beach, Calif.

There has been a lot of tension amidst protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man that was killed while in police custody in Minnesota. The unrest has led to numerous protests, but also drawn out a large amount of rioters and vandals.

Huntington Beach is just one of the many cities across the United States trying to deal with the tensions. Liddell, similar to UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones in Albuquerque, N.M., took to the streets to talk to business owners trying to protect their shops, as well as protestors in the street, where tensions were boiling over.

Local news outlet ABC7 filmed Liddell on the street talking with protesters and trying to break up what was quickly escalating into a physical conflict. 

“It’s good to see people defending their city. It’s terrible. Violence begets violence. Violence doesn’t help anybody. We all know what happened was wrong. Everybody I know thinks it was wrong. It’s hard to watch,” said Liddell.

“But destroying cities, destroying people, hurting people, does not do any good for anybody. Hey, protest all you want. Do it peacefully.”

Chuck Liddell calming crowds amidst protests in Huntington Beach, Calif.

(Video courtesy of ABC7)

