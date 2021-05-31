Video: Chris Weidman walks on his own just five weeks after snapping leg at UFC 261

Former UFC middleweight champion and no. 12 ranked middleweight contender Chris Weidman is able to walk again with full pressure on his right leg.

Weidman fractured his tibia and fibula in gruesome fashion as a result of throwing a leg kick that was checked by Uriah Hall at UFC 261 just 17 seconds into their main card fight.

Since his injury, the former middleweight champ has frequently posted updates regarding his progress on his Instagram page.

Several days ago, Weidman posted a video of him walking at fifty percent of his weight.

But just five weeks after suffering arguably the most stomach-churning leg injury ever witnessed in the octagon, ‘The All-American’ posted a video of him walking on his own.

Colby Covington: ‘Georges St-Pierre would have been a very easy fight for me’

While Weidman still has a ways to go before being able to step into the octagon again, let alone train, his progress is undeniable.

After Weidman received surgery on his leg, it was said that his recovery process was said to take about six to 12 months.

However, after seeing encouraging videos like this, it is not far-fetched to imagine he will be much closer to the six months rather than 12.