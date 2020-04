Video: Check out these insane UFC fighter callouts!

Trash talk is the name of the game these days, but take a look back at some of the most memorable in-Octagon callouts in UFC history!

From Nate Diaz to Chael Sonnen to Nick Diaz to Khabib Nurmagomedov and even Matt Hughes and Georges St-Pierre, there have been some crazy callouts in the cage.

TRENDING > Tony Ferguson makes weight; Conor McGregor promises to beat him down

(Courtesy of UFC)