HOT OFF THE WIRE
Rolling thunder kick - Ross Pearson KO

hot-sauce-featuredVideo: Check out the rolling thunder kick that laid Ross Pearson out cold

Amanda Nunes UFC 236 seasonal presser two belts

hot-sauce-featuredBoxer Claressa Shields’s promoter believes Amanda Nunes fight could happen next year

Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal

hot-sauce-featuredJorge Masvidal: I’ll mess that “midget” Conor McGregor up

Jorge Masvidal - Nate Diaz- Dwayne Rock Johnson

hot-sauce-featuredFighters are angry about the UFC 244 main event doctor stoppage

Video: Check out the rolling thunder kick that laid Ross Pearson out cold

November 19, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of MMA FUN)

Not many people have heard of MMA fighter Davy Gallon, but nearly everyone interested in MMA – and many that aren’t – are now familiar with the infamous rolling thunder kick he used to knock out UFC veteran Ross Pearson.

Pearson retired from the UFC in early 2019 having lost six of his last seven bouts in the Octagon. A few months later, he opted to return for the main event of Probellum 1 on his home turf in London, but things didn’t go as planned.

TRENDING > Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson training for UFC return at heavyweight

Little known French fighter Gallon gave Pearson a rude welcome back to the cage with his rolling thunder knockout. 

It’s tough to put it into words, so you best watch the video and see for yourself.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA