Video: Check out Lance Palmer’s road to a second PFL Championship

(Courtesy of PFL MMA)

A former World Series of Fighting featherweight champion, Lance Palmer is currently on a path to become a two-time Professional Fighters League featherweight champion.

One of the first fighters to sign up for the PFL’s tournament format, Palmer won the 2018 PFL Featherweight Championship, the promotion’s inaugural 145-pound title.

He’s currently on a four-fight undefeated streak in 2019 that includes two wins over Alex Gilpin, which has him returning to the featherweight championship bout for the second consecutive year. Surprisingly, Palmer will once again face Gilpin on New Year’s Eve in an attempt to win the belt.

Watch Lance Palmer’s “Road to the PFL Championship,” as he prepares for a second-consecutive seasonal championship.