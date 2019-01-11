VIDEO: Chael Sonnen Berates Tito Ortiz in Heated Response to Potential Bellator Rematch

(Courtesy of Chael Sonnen)

There has long been friction between Chael Sonnen and Tito Ortiz, but that what had become a dying ember was reignited after Ortiz finally defeated Chuck Liddell in their trilogy fight under the Golden Boy Promotion’s banner.

Sonnen recently called out Ortiz, who responded with his usual bombastic flavor in an interview with TMZ Sports.

Now, Sonnen has responded in kind, using his own YouTube platform to berate Ortiz as only the “Bad Guy” can.

Should Sonnen and Ortiz fight, it will be a rematch more than two years in the making. They first fought under the Bellator banner in Sonnen’s first fight following his being let go by the UFC.

Ortiz won the fight via a first-round rear-naked choke then spent about a year and a half in retirement before returning to defeat Liddell in November 2018.

Sonnen has remained active winning back-to-back bouts against Wanderlei Silva and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson before losing to Fedor Emelianenko in October of last year.