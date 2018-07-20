VIDEO: Cain Velasquez Spotted Working Out at WWE Performance Center

(Courtesy of UFC)

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez may be absent from the Octagon of late, but he recently appeared at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla., where he worked out alongside WWE’s NXT Superstars.

It wasn’t clear that Velasquez was doing anything other than taking advantage of an opportunity to shake up his workout, but he hasn’t set foot in the Octagon in more than two years. The last time we saw Velasquez under the UFC banner was at UFC 200 on July 9, 2016, where he stopped Travis Browne just before the end of the first round.

Velasquez has not indicated that he is ready to leave the UFC behind, although his teammate, Daniel Cormier, recently captured the UFC heavyweight title and the two have often said that there is no way they would ever fight each other. He is, however, embracing his time training at the WWE Performance Center, whether or not he ever takes it any further than that.

TRENDING > Travis Browne Wouldn’t Say No to Pairing with Ronda Rousey in WWE Tag Match

“My experience here at the WWE Performance Center has been amazing,” Velasquez said. “I’m just looking forward to being here and learning as much as I can the time that I’m here. I’ve been a fan of the sport since I was a little kid, and now I get to participate in it. It’s great that I have all this accessible to me.”