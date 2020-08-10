HOT OFF THE WIRE
Derrick Lewis - UFC KO king

featuredDerrick Lewis amazed to hold UFC Heavyweight KO record (UFC Vegas 6 post-fight)

Derrick Lewis stops Aleksei Oleinik at UFC Vegas 6

featuredUFC Vegas 6 results: Derrick Lewis lands record-setting KO of Aleksei Oleinik

UFC Lewis vs Oleinik live results

featuredUFC Vegas 6: Lewis vs. Oleinik Live Results

featuredMichael Chandler knocks out Benson Henderson in Bellator 243 main event

Video: Brock Lesnar’s first UFC victory en route to becoming heavyweight champion

August 10, 2020
NoNo Comments

Disappointed after losing to Frank Mir in his Octagon debut, WWE superstar and future UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar returned to the cage with a vengeance at UFC 87. 

Heath Herring had a tremendous amount of MMA experience advantage over Lesnar when they stepped into the Octagon in Minneapolis, Minn., that night, but the pent up fury and shear brutality of Lesnar was way too much of a factor for Herring.

Though Herring landed a few shots in the bout, Lesnar manhandled him en route to his first UFC victory.

Despite just a 2-1 record after having defeated Herring, Lesnar would go on to become the UFC heavyweight champion in his next fight, defeating Randy Couture to claim the belt.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

TRENDING > Dana White continues talks with Floyd Mayweather: a fight is still ‘very possible’

Remember when Dana White stopped Brock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier s**t show?

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA