Video: Brock Lesnar’s first UFC victory en route to becoming heavyweight champion

Disappointed after losing to Frank Mir in his Octagon debut, WWE superstar and future UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar returned to the cage with a vengeance at UFC 87.

Heath Herring had a tremendous amount of MMA experience advantage over Lesnar when they stepped into the Octagon in Minneapolis, Minn., that night, but the pent up fury and shear brutality of Lesnar was way too much of a factor for Herring.

Though Herring landed a few shots in the bout, Lesnar manhandled him en route to his first UFC victory.

Despite just a 2-1 record after having defeated Herring, Lesnar would go on to become the UFC heavyweight champion in his next fight, defeating Randy Couture to claim the belt.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

TRENDING > Dana White continues talks with Floyd Mayweather: a fight is still ‘very possible’

Remember when Dana White stopped Brock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier s**t show?

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)