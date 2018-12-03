VIDEO: Brian Ortega Talks Max Holloway, UFC 231 Championship Fight

(Courtesy of Karyn Bryant)

Brian Ortega sat down with members of the media in Los Angeles on Monday to discuss his UFC 231 headlining bout with Max Holloway, which takes place this weekend in Toronto.

Holloway’s UFC featherweight title will be up for grabs when the two meet in the cage.

