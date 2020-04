Video: Bellator 240 & EuroSeries 7 re-airs LIVE tonight at 6pm ET

Live Event Replay: Bellator 240 & EuroSeries 7

Whether you missed it the first time or just want to watch this stacked card all over again, Bellator’s next Event Replay airs tonight! Tune-in for FREE at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT to see these warriors throw down.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor reportedly donates 1.3 million euros for front line workers protect equipment

(Courtesy of BellatorMMA)