Video: Armed with shotgun, Jon Jones chases away alleged burglar

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones chased off an alleged burglar on Sunday and posted the video on Instagram.

In the video, a person can be seen approaching vehicles at Jones’ residence. Moments later, the garage door opens and Jones can be seen carrying a shotgun chasing the man.

“Ended up tapping on this guys driver side window with the muzzle of my shotgun last night. Next time you try to rob someone, make sure you’re fast enough to out run them. He’s lucky I’m smart enough to not shoot a man while he’s retreating. People I know times are getting hard but your life isn’t worth a few material possessions. What are your thoughts on this video, what would you have done differently,” Jones captioned the video.

