VIDEO: Anthony Smith’s Top 5 UFC Finishes

(Courtesy of UFC)

Ahead of UFC 235, check out Anthony “Lionheart” Smith‘s top 5 finishes in the UFC. Smith faces Jon Jones for the light heavyweight title on March 2.

TRENDING > UFC 235 Odds: Jon Jones a massive favorite, but the gap is closing

Tune in Saturday, March 2, for full UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith Live Results on MMAWeekly.com. Aside from Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith for the light heavyweight title in the main event, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley returns to put his belt on the line against rising contender Kamaru Usman.