VIDEO: Anderson Silva Recounts Recovery from Gruesome Broken Leg

February 6, 2019
(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

It has been five and a half years since Anderson Silva lost the UFC middleweight championship to Chris Weidman at UFC 162. Having been the kingpin of the 185-pound division, Silva was granted an immediate rematch, but the second fight with Weidman was worse than the first. 

In the second round of their UFC 168 headliner, Weidman checked one of Silva’s kicks with his shin. When he did so, Silva’s tibia and fibula cracked and he crashed to the canvas. Writhing in pain, Silva was rushed off to a hospital for emergency surgery to repair his shattered leg.

Now, five years later, Silva prepares to step into the cage for the fifth time since that tragic night. He squares off with a man many consider to be the faster, younger version of himself, Israel Adesanya.

Heading into the fight, Silva sat down with ESPN’s Stephania Bell and talked in detail about his recovery from that fateful night and overcoming the stigma of twice failing a U.S. Anti-Doping Agency drug test.

Tune in Saturday, Feb. 9 (across North America, Feb. 10 local time in Melbourne), for full UFC 234: Whittaker vs. Gastelum Live Results. Robert Whittaker puts his UFC middleweight championship on the line opposite Kelvin Gastelum in the main event, while Silva and Adesanya take the co-headlining slot.

