VIDEO: Anderson Silva Pre-Retirement Plans Include Conor McGregor and Nick Diaz

February 10, 2019
(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Many people thought that Anderson Silva had a retirement plan in hand if he were to lose to Israel Adesanya at UFC 234 on Saturday. He did lose the fight, but he surprised many by immediately starting up talk about his next fight not retirement.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Heaps Praise on Anderson Silva, Blasts Kelvin Gastelum

With two or three more bouts left on his contract, Silva sounds intent on fighting out his deal, but has some interesting fights on the horizon should things fall the way he would like. If he has his druthers, Silva would like to fight Nick Diaz and Conor McGregor before he walks away from the Octagon for good.

