VIDEO: Amanda Nunes Full UFC 232 Post-Fight Press Conference

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

The world watched in awe on Saturday night as UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes used pinpoint accuracy to dismantle featherweight titleholder Cris “Cyborg” Justino. It was something few thought possible, at least in the fashion that it happened, as Nunes finished Cyborg in the first minute of the fight.

In destroying Cyborg, Nunes became the first woman in UFC history to lay claim to two championship belts, and she did so simultaneously.

TRENDING > Jon Jones Explains Why He’s Not Interested in Fighting Daniel Cormier at Heavyweight

Nunes discussed the fight and her future at the UFC 232 Post-Fight Press Conference in Inglewood, Calif., following her historic victory.