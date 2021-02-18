Victor Altamirano sees flyweight title at LFA 100 catapulting him into the UFC

The onset of the novel coronavirus derailed 2020 for many fighters. For flyweight Victor Altamirano, the year was pretty much business as usual in terms of keeping his training going and evolving his game, preparing him for Friday’s LFA 100.

Thanks to the resourcefulness of him and his teammates, Altamirano was able to work on his game throughout lockdowns in 2020 and keep things going until his regular training situation opened up.

“Last year was actually very normal for me,” Altamirano told MMAWeekly.com. “Not much changed. It made me realize that my pursuit of being a fighter was on course.

“My teammates just kept working, they had gyms in their garages, and we just kept doing what we like doing, and that’s training and maintaining progress to get better. Towards the end of 2020, the gym opened and we hopped back in like nothing happened.”

That constant pursuit of progression is one of the driving forces behind Altamirano’s career and something he looks to carry into 2021.

“I think there’s always progress,” said Altamirano. “After every month, after every week, after every day; constant practice leads to constant progress. Looking at this opportunity I have (in this upcoming fight), it is the result of the constant practice that we maintained through 2020.”

Altamirano gets crack at vacant flyweight championship at LFA 100

On Friday in Park City, Kansas, Altamirano (6-1) looks to kick off his year with a title win when he takes on Nate Smith (6-1) in the LFA 100 flyweight championship main event.

“I know he’s a high level adversary and is going to bring the fight,” Altamirano said of Smith. “I’m just going to make sure that I execute the things that I’ve trained, but to a higher level and a more dynamic way.

“We incorporated a new strength and conditioning coach and that has helped me greatly in developing more speed and more power needed to elaborate on the techniques I’ve been practicing. I feel stronger and I feel faster, and I feel ready to take this match. I don’t have any predications because I like to keep my mind open to any circumstance that may arise.”

With an LFA title in hand, Altamirano could very well make his case to take the next step up in his career, which as long as it comes in 2021, that’s what is important to him.

“Just as long as it happens,” said Altamirano. “I’m really looking forward to stepping to the UFC. My goal was for it to be this year, and if we’re going to move forward, that is the direction in which we’re going to move.”

