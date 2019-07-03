Vicente Luque vs. Mike Perry tabbed for UFC Uruguay co-main event

While Valentina Shevchenko will defend her women’s flyweight title in the UFC on ESPN+ 14 headliner, a welterweight bout between Vicente Luque and Mike “Platinum” Perry has been tabbed for the co-main event.

MMAWeekly.com sources confirmed the bout following an initial announcement from MMAUncensored.

While neither fighter is currently in the thick of title talks in the UFC welterweight division, both are considered exciting fighters that are constantly looking for the knockout bomb.

Luque (16-6-1) in particular could use a victory over Perry as a steppingstone into the upper reaches of the division. He is currently riding a five-fight winning streak and recently cracked the Top 15 rankings. Luque is 9-2 during his UFC tenure, but needs a couple big-name wins to put him in a more pivotal position.

Perry (13-4) is good at attracting the limelight, but his blistering start to his UFC career has fizzled over his past few fights. Following a 4-1 start in the Octagon, he has since gone 2-3 and failed to fully capture the spotlight by coming up short against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Santiago Ponzinibbio.

The two will square off in the UFC Uruguay co-main event in support of Shevchenko’s flyweight title defense opposite Liz Carmouche on Aug. 10 in Montevideo.

(Photo courtesy of UFC)