Vicente Luque TKOs Bryan Barberena in Back-and-Forth Battle (UFC Phoenix Highlights)

February 17, 2019
(Video courtesy of UFC/ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out the highlights from Vicente Luque’s TKO stoppage of Bryan Barberena following their back-and-forth battle at UFC Fight Night on ESPN in Phoenix, Arizona.

Following the first UFC event on ESPN’s flagship cable network, the venerable fight promotion returns to ESPN+ for its third live event on the digital subscription platform. UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ 3 takes place on Saturday, Feb. 23, in Prague, Czech Republic, where Jan Blachowicz squares off with Thiago Santos in the main event.

