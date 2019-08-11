Vicente Luque squeaks by Mike Perry in bloody war in UFC Uruguay co-main event

Vicente Luque entered his UFC on ESPN+ 14 co-main event bout against Mike Perry riding a five-fight winning streak. All nine of his octagon wins have been finishes, but he’d need three rounds to get past “Platinum.”

Luque moved forward most of the contest as the two engaged in regular exchanges. In the opening round, Perry threw power punches while Luque stuck to his jab and leg kicks.

In the second frame, Perry closed the distance and looked to get the fight to the ground. Luque defended the attempt and the two quickly returned to exchanging. By the end of the round, Perry’s face was a bloody mess. The first two rounds were competitive with neither fighter displaying a clear advantage.

In between the second and third frames, Perry’s corner tells him that he won the first two rounds. They were wrong. In the third, Perry again looked to ground Luque but was unsuccessful until late in the round.

In the closing moments of the fight, Luque landed a knee flush to the face of Perry badly breaking Perry’s nose. Perry quickly changed levels and secured a takedown. Luque tried to lock on a guillotine but Perry escaped the submission attempt. The judges would decide this one. After 15 minutes of back and forth battling, Luque was deemed the winner by split decision.

“He’s a tough guy. This is my first decision win in the UFC and it couldn’t be too a tougher guy,” said Luque following the win. “It was a tough fight. I’m proud of my work and I’m ready to go again.”

Luque extended his winning streak to six consecutive bouts. Riding an impreesive win streak, Luque wants to face a top 10 opponent in his next outing. He even had a specific one in mind.

“I’ve done four fights in less than 12 months now and I think I’ve proved my point. I’m ready to fight anybody in the top 10. I know Wonderboy (Stephen Thompson) doesn’t have a fight lined up right now. I’m up to it,” he said.