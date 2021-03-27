Vicente Luque sees Tyron Woodley finish setting him up for ‘great things’

On Saturday, no. 10 ranked welterweight Vicente Luque approaches arguably the biggest fight of his career. He takes his first pay-per-view co-main event spot against former UFC welterweight champion and current no. 7 ranked welterweight Tyron Woodley.

In his last 14 fights (all with the UFC), Luque was victorious in 12 of them with his only losses coming to no. 3 ranked welterweight Leon Edwards and no. 5 ranked welterweight Stephen Thompson.

Luque’s impressive run with the promotion includes six performance bonuses, with three Fight of the Night bonuses and three Performance of the Night bonuses.

Regardless of whom he is fighting, Luque puts on a show for the fans. He expects nothing less for his co-main event spot against “The Chosen One.”

“The expectations for this fight are really good. I feel super ready and I think it’s gonna be an action-packed fight,” Luque said. “Every single fight of mine, I bring the aggressiveness, the action, and that’s what I’m gonna do in this one.”

Luque says he does not anticipate the fight to go the distance either, which comes as no surprise. Out of Luque’s 19 professional victories in MMA, 17 of them have come by way of either knockout or submission.

“I see a finish for myself. I don’t know if it’s gonna be a submission or a knockout,” Luque said. “But I do see myself finishing this fight and all the focus is here right now.”

It may be convenient for fans and media to get an idea of what could be next for “The Silent Assassin,” assuming the best case scenario happens for Luque. But while Luque refuses to look past his current opponent, he does see big opportunities headed his way with a victory over Woodley Saturday.

“I can’t tell you who I’m gonna fight next because I first gotta beat Woodley,” Luque said. “But beating a former champion, I think it’s gonna set me up for great things.”

