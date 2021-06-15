Vicente Luque-Michael Chiesa official for UFC 265

An intriguing welterweight bout between no. 5 ranked welterweight Vicente Luque and no. 6 ranked welterweight Michael Chiesa has been added to the main card of UFC 265, according to a report from ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

Luque (20-7-1), is coming off of perhaps the biggest victory of his career, as he defeated former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a fight that was awarded fight of the night at UFC 260.

Chiesa (18-4) was victorious in his last fight against no. 8 ranked welterweight contender Neil Magny at UFC Fight Island 8 in Jan. 2021. ‘Maverick’ is also on a four-fight winning streak and is undefeated since his debut at 170.

This fight only adds more fluidity to the top of the welterweight division.

No. 2 contender Gilbert Burns is slated to take on the no. 4 ranked Stephen Thompson at UFC 264 and UFC president Dana White acknowledged no. 1 contender Colby Covington is up next for welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

With that being said, the only fighter in the top five of the division without a guaranteed opponent for his next fight is no. 3 ranked contender Leon Edwards, who just came off a unanimous decision victory over Nate Diaz at UFC 263.

UFC 265 is currently positioned to take place Aug. 7 and the UFC has not disclosed a location as of this writing.