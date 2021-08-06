Vicente Luque interested in Nate Diaz fight with win over Michael Chiesa

No. 6 ranked UFC welterweight contender Vicente Luque will have good things coming for him if he beats no. 5 ranked 170 pounder Michael Chiesa Saturday at UFC 265.

While Luque is focused on what is in front of him with Chiesa, he did express interest in a potential fight with Nate Diaz at the UFC 265 pre-fight press conference.

“I’m always down to fighting Nate Diaz. I think that’s the kind of fight that will always excite me. Will always make me train harder,” Luque said at the presser. “If that fight happens, I’ve said it before. He likes five rounds. We could go six rounds, seven rounds, how many rounds he wants and that would be a pleasure for me.”

As previously mentioned, Luque did acknowledge that he currently has to allocate the entirety of his attention and focus to his fight with Chiesa Saturday night. But he did acknowledge he would be open to returning later in the year.

“I gotta focus on this fight first, I got Chiesa. I don’t know how I’m gonna get out of that fight, if I’m going to be healthy,” Luque said. “But if I am, yeah, I would fight this year again.”

Despite a rise in the welterweight rankings and another step closer to the UFC welterweight title with a win for Luque Saturday, if Nate Diaz calls, you listen.

