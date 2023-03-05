HOT OFF THE WIRE
Valentina Shevchenko

featuredValentina Shevchenko wants an immediate rematch with Alexa Grasso

Jon Jones

featuredJon Jones taps out Ciryl Gane to win UFC Heavyweight Championship, calls out Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane UFC 285 Ceremonial Weigh in

featuredUFC fighters react to Jon Jones easily submitting Ciryl Gane

featuredUFC 285: Alexa Grasso chokes out Valentina Shevchenko

Valentina Shevchenko wants an immediate rematch with Alexa Grasso

March 5, 2023
NoNo Comments

Valentina Shevchenko‘s historic reign atop the women’s flyweight division ended on Saturday in the UFC 285 co-main event when she was submitted by Alexa Grasso.

During her octagon interview with Joe Rogan, Shevchenko called for an immediate rematch.

“Definitely an immediate rematch because I know I was winning the fight,” Shevchenko said when asked what she wants next.

“This is kind of like what happens in mixed martial arts, you’re winning the fight all around, you have no doubt and a stupid situation can change whole game. This is part of the game. Congratulations to Alexa,” Continue Shevchenko. “If not for the spinning kick it would have been a different result.”

UFC fighters react to Jon Jones easily submitting Ciryl Gane

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Hot Topics

Hot Sauce

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker