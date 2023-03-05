Valentina Shevchenko wants an immediate rematch with Alexa Grasso

Valentina Shevchenko‘s historic reign atop the women’s flyweight division ended on Saturday in the UFC 285 co-main event when she was submitted by Alexa Grasso.

During her octagon interview with Joe Rogan, Shevchenko called for an immediate rematch.

“Definitely an immediate rematch because I know I was winning the fight,” Shevchenko said when asked what she wants next.

“This is kind of like what happens in mixed martial arts, you’re winning the fight all around, you have no doubt and a stupid situation can change whole game. This is part of the game. Congratulations to Alexa,” Continue Shevchenko. “If not for the spinning kick it would have been a different result.”

