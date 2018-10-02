Valentina Shevchenko vs. Sijara Eubanks Expected to Headline UFC 230 in New York

HOT OFF THE WIRE
October 2, 2018
UFC 230 finally has a main event as a new women’s flyweight champion will be crowned when Valentina Shevchenko faces Sijara Eubanks on Nov. 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Sources close to the contest confirmed the news following an initial report from ESPN. The UFC hasn’t made any official announcement regarding the fight yet.

Assuming everything is finalized, Shevchenko will move from her previously scheduled bout at UFC 231 in December to instead fight in New York at UFC 230. The flyweight title is up for grabs after Nicco Montano was stripped of the belt back in September after she was unable to compete against Shevchenko at UFC 228. 

Shevchenko was supposed to face Joanna Jedrzejczyk on Dec. 8, but she’s currently on vacation in Rome and the timing of the rescheduled fight being just four weeks away wasn’t conducive to her accepting the new date.

As for Eubanks, the former “Ultimate Fighter” finalist was expected to face Jessica Eye at UFC 232, but now it appears that bout is being scrapped in favor of the main event at UFC 230.

Eubanks has gone 1-0 in her UFC career after a weight cutting issue prevented her from competing for the inaugural women’s flyweight title last year.

Now Eubanks will get another crack at the title when she faces Shevchenko on Nov. 3 in New York. The co-main event for the card will be a lightweight fight between Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz.

               

