Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Eye: UFC 238 Countdown

(Courtesy of UFC)

Two belts are on the line as Henry Cejudo and Marlon Moraes fight for bantamweight gold and Valentina Shevchenko defends against Jessica Eye. Plus, Tony Ferguson battles Cowboy Cerrone. Watch them train and prepare ahead of their UFC 238 bouts.

