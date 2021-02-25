Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade set for UFC 261

HOT OFF THE WIRE
February 25, 2021
UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko is set to put her title on the line opposite Jessica Andrade.

Shevchenko vs. Andrade will happen at UFC 261 on April 24. UFC president Dana White revealed the match-up to ESPN, noting that a location has yet to be determined.

Though the COVID-19 landscape continues to improve, White has been steadfast that he will not commit to holding events in venues that do not allow for full capacity. He will instead continue holding events at The Apex in Las Vegas and on UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi until he can have a full house elsewhere.

Shevchenko (20-3) won the UFC flyweight championship when she faced former strawweight titleholder Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 231 in 2018. She has since defended the belt four times, defeating Jessica Eye, Liz Carmouche, Katlyn Chookagian, and Jennifer Maia.

Andrade (21-8) is a former strawweight champion with only one flyweight bout to her credit. That lone 125-pound bout, against then No. 1 ranked Chookagian, allowed her to jump to the head of the class. She finished Chookagian in under a minute, instituting herself as the top ranked contender at flyweight.

TRENDING > Watch Amanda Nunes demolish Ronda Rousey ahead of UFC 259

UFC Vegas 19: Blaydes vs. Lewis recap & highlights

