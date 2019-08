Valentina Shevchenko UFC Uruguay Octagon interview video

(Courtesy of UFC)

Valentina Shevchenko successfully defended her UFC flyweight belt for the second time at UFC Fight Night Uruguay on Saturday night by defeating Liz Carmouche in a rematch.

Carmouche defeated Shevchenko by doctor stoppage in 2010. She’s the only person to defeat Shevchenko other than UFC champ-champ Amanda Nunes. Hear what “Bullet” had to say following the fight defense.

RELATED > UFC on ESPN+ 14 Live Results: Shevchenko vs. Carmouche 2 (Results & Fight Stats)