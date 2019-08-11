Valentina Shevchenko simply wants to dominate at flyweight following UFC on ESPN+ 14

HOT OFF THE WIRE
August 11, 2019
(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Valentina Shevchenko dominated Liz Carmouche en route to making the second successful defense of her UFC flyweight championship on Saturday in Montevideo, Uruguay. 

Despite looking more and more dominant with each outing and the likes of other divisional championship such as Jessica Andrade and Amanda Nunes considered excellent options for her next bout, Shevchenko is currently happy making her home at 125 pounds.

Though most champions of late have been clamoring to jump weight classes and try to win multiple belts, Shevchenko currently wants to hunker down at flyweight and dominate the division before she starts looking elsewhere. 

There are certainly fights outside of her current weight class that tempt Shevchenko, but she sounds ready to hold down the fort until her sister Antonina is ready to challenge for the belt.

