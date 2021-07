Valentina Shevchenko shows off her athleticism in training | Video

UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko reigns supreme over the women’s 125-pound division. One of her many attributes is her athleticism. Check out her kicking the bag in training as well as doing drills.

“Bullet” recently posted the footage on social media as she trains in Washington.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk shows off her hand speed in new training footage | Video