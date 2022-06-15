HOT OFF THE WIRE
Valentina Shevchenko shares post-UFC 275 bikini photo

June 15, 2022
UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko narrowly retained her title in the UFC 275 co-main event defeating Taila Santos by split decision.

On Tuesday, “Bullet” posted a photo of herself in a bikini to social media showing a badly bruised leg. Santos pushed Shevchenko further than any other challenger during Shevchenko’s historic title reign. “After the fight,” she wrote.

