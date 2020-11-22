Valentina Shevchenko says she will not fight her sister, but they will both be champions | UFC 255

UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defended her title for the fourth time on Saturday, defeating Jennifer Maia in the UFC 255 co-main event.

During the event’s post-fight press conference, Shevchenko fielded questions from the media about her performance, who she’d like to face next, and if she’d consider fighting her sister, Antonina.

