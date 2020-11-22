Valentina Shevchenko says she will not fight her sister, but they will both be champions | UFC 255

HOT OFF THE WIRE
November 22, 2020
NoNo Comments

UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defended her title for the fourth time on Saturday, defeating Jennifer Maia in the UFC 255 co-main event.

During the event’s post-fight press conference, Shevchenko fielded questions from the media about her performance, who she’d like to face next, and if she’d consider fighting her sister, Antonina.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

