Valentina Shevchenko reveals how she got into shooting and her favorite gun (VIDEO)

When Valentina Shevchenko isn’t training for an upcoming fight, chances are she’s either at the beach or at the shooting range.

But how exactly did the reigning UFC flyweight champion get so immersed into the gun culture? She explains in this video ahead of her upcoming fight against Jessica Eye at UFC 238.

Shevchenko also reveals her favorite gun — and how she loved it so much that she actually got it tattooed on her body.

Check out the entire interview with Shevchenko ahead of her first title defense coming up in June in Chicago.