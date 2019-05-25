HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredConor McGregor reveals injury to left hand suffered in training

Khabib Nurmagomedov - UFC 229 Post-Fight

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov cleared for UFC 242 after teammates receive reduced suspensions

Conor McGregor launches kick at Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 229 weigh-in

featuredConor McGregor details injury, strategy issues that plagued him in Khabib Nurmagomedov fight

Rafael Dos Anjos punches Kevin Lee at UFC Rochester

featuredRafael dos Anjos gets back in the win column with submission win over Kevin Lee

Valentina Shevchenko reveals how she got into shooting and her favorite gun (VIDEO)

May 25, 2019
NoNo Comments

 
When Valentina Shevchenko isn’t training for an upcoming fight, chances are she’s either at the beach or at the shooting range.
 
But how exactly did the reigning UFC flyweight champion get so immersed into the gun culture? She explains in this video ahead of her upcoming fight against Jessica Eye at UFC 238.

 

TRENDING > Watch Sage Northcutt get face planted in ONE Championship debut (fight highlights)

Shevchenko also reveals her favorite gun — and how she loved it so much that she actually got it tattooed on her body. 

Check out the entire interview with Shevchenko ahead of her first title defense coming up in June in Chicago. 

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA