Valentina Shevchenko releases statement after UFC 285 loss

featuredValentina Shevchenko releases statement after UFC 285 loss

March 6, 2023
NoNo Comments

Valentina Shevchenko‘s five-year reign atop the women’s flyweight division came to an end this past Saturday at UFC 285 when Alexa Grasso choked her unconscious.

The end came late in there fourth round when Grasso took Shevchenko’s back and locked on a rear-naked choke. ‘Bullet’ tried to defend the choke but would lose consciousness and the belt.

On Monday, Shevchenko released a statement via social media. “No excuses,” she said.

Thank you everyone for the support! Truly appreciate all of you,” Shevchenko wrote. “In good and bad thank you for being with me. Difficult times built strong people.

“Martial Arts is my LIFE and I will be back for immediate rematch stronger than ever. Fight doesn’t forgive any mistake! Especially it feels frustrating when you was dominating all the fight. No excuses , only hard work ! Ready to start all over 👊.”

