HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredNick Diaz looking to return to the octagon ‘at the end of the year’

featuredFrancis Ngannou posts video showing his progress after knee surgery

featuredValentina Shevchenko praises Rose Namajunas, says ‘Rose wasn’t herself’ in Carla Esparza loss

Glover Teixeira UFC Vegas 13 post-fight

featuredGlover Teixeira: ‘Charles Oliveira is still the champion’

Valentina Shevchenko praises Rose Namajunas, says ‘Rose wasn’t herself’ in Carla Esparza loss

May 26, 2022
NoNo Comments

Carla Esparza became a two-times women’s strawweight champion when she defeated Rose Namajunas in the UFC 274 co-main event.

Esparza was crowned the inaugural UFC women’s strawweight champion after defeating Namajunas in December 2014. The rematch on May 7 was largely uneventful. Some have classified the fight the worst title bout in the promotion’s history. After five rounds, Esparza was declared the winner by split decision.

Women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko was recently asked what she thought of the rematch, and the lack of action in the title fight.

“It’s hard to say exactly what was wrong in that fight,” Shevchenko said during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour.

“I feel that Rose, she kind of like has everything better compared to Carla, and she just didn’t use much. She could wrestler her easily because I feel Rose, she has more potential in her wrestling against Carla. She just didn’t use her skills,” Shevchenko said. “Rose didn’t activate.”

Valentina Shevchenko gives her pick in Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes rematch

Sometimes athletes simply have an off night. Shevchenko believes that’s what happened to Namajunas in the rematch with Esparza.

“It’s hard to say. We can now think about all possibilities in the world, what could happen. But it’s happened like it happened. I still feel Rose, she’s a very good fighter. She’s very skillful. She has a lot of good things in her game. It was just a night when she was not herself. That’s what I feel,” Shevchenko said.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 274: Charles Oliveira finishes Justin Gaethje

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA