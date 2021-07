Valentina Shevchenko performs a ‘Gypsy Soul Dance’ | Video

UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko enjoys dancing whether it’s after a win inside the octagon or in her time outside of the cage.

Shevchenko successfully defended her title for the fifth time in April, defeating Jessica Andrade by TKO in the second round at UFC 261. She is expected to face no. 3 ranked Lauren Murphy at UFC 266 on Sept. 25 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

(Courtesy of UFC Sisters)